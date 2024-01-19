Fast Lane: Volkswagen cars with ChatGPT, new Taycan’s record lap, electric Elise equivalent

Mod parts for Ioniq 5

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the Ioniq 5 N NPX1 concept, its line of N Performance Parts which fans can buy to spruce up their Ioniq 5 electric cars with. These include a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear-wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and lower springs.

Cabin parts include Alcantara upholstery and racing bucket seats. These parts will be available later in 2024.

ChatGPT in Volkswagen, Skoda cars soon

Volkswagen Group plans to integrate ChatGPT with its cars’ voice assistant. In future, owners of cars from Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda will have access to a growing artificial intelligence database while on the go.

The feature will be available from the second quarter of 2024 in a wide range of combustion and electric models from both car brands.

Honda to make lighter, slimmer EVs