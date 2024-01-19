Fast Lane: Volkswagen cars with ChatGPT, new Taycan’s record lap, electric Elise equivalent

Mod parts for Ioniq 5
Hyundai Motor has unveiled the Ioniq 5 N NPX1 concept, its line of N Performance Parts which fans can buy to spruce up their Ioniq 5 electric cars with. These include a carbon front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear-wing spoiler, lightweight hybrid carbon wheels, high-performance brake pads and lower springs.
Cabin parts include Alcantara upholstery and racing bucket seats. These parts will be available later in 2024.
ChatGPT in Volkswagen, Skoda cars soon
Volkswagen Group plans to integrate ChatGPT with its cars’ voice assistant. In future, owners of cars from Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda will have access to a growing artificial intelligence database while on the go.
The feature will be available from the second quarter of 2024 in a wide range of combustion and electric models from both car brands.
Honda to make lighter, slimmer EVs
In 2026, Honda will launch a range of lighter electric vehicles (EVs) for global markets, starting from North America. The so-called Honda 0 Series will be differentiated by a new H emblem and will be available in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America.
Honda says its EVs will have a new platform which allows its cars to move away from the thick design of most current EVs. They will also be relatively light and will be packed with “intelligence”.
Developing next-gen fuel cells
Hyundai and its sister company Kia have signed an agreement with American materials specialist W.L. Gore & Associates to jointly develop an advanced polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) for hydrogen fuel cell systems.
The goal is to develop an advanced PEM for next-generation fuel cell commercial vehicles. The three have been working on fuel cell projects for more than 15 years. The new agreement paves the way for a deeper collaboration that could result in a more efficient and cost-effective PEM.
Upcoming Porsche Taycan sets Ring record
Porsche development driver Lars Kern has set a new record in a pre-production unit of the mid-life facelift of the Taycan electric saloon. He posted a lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on Germany’s iconic Nurburgring circuit – 26 seconds faster than he was on his last record drive in a Taycan Turbo S with a performance package in August 2022.
This puts the distance between the pre-series Taycan facelift and the current Turbo S at more than 1.3km – a figure that illustrates the leap in performance in just one generation of Porsche’s first electric model.
Electric equivalent to Lotus Elise within two years
Lotus is building a relatively lightweight rear-wheel-drive electric sports car, which could arrive in Singapore as early as 2026. The so-called Type 135 is said to be under 1.5 tonnes (light for an EV), and will be propelled by a 350kW motor attached to a 66.4kWh battery.
This will be the closest electric interpretation of Lotus’ iconic Elise and Exige models. The Chinese-owned British brand will be producing it along with a saloon and more sport utility vehicles by 2028.
Singapore Motorshow sees 24 per cent rise in visitors
The 2024 Singapore Motorshow – which was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Jan 11 to 14 – drew 42,000 visitors, up from 34,000 who attended the previous year. A total of 126 vehicles were on display, compared with more than 140 in 2023.
According to show organiser Motor Traders Association of Singapore, more than 1.2 million people have attended the last 16 shows. The popular long-running event was started more than 30 years ago.
BYD launches cars in Indonesia
Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD has launched its first passenger cars in Indonesia, where the locally assembled Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the best-selling EV.
Reuters reported that the world’s biggest EV maker unveiled three electric models in Indonesia on Jan 18 as it seeks to expand its presence in South-east Asia’s biggest economy.
BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top EV maker in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the majority of the 526,000 vehicles it sold during the period were in the China market.
One-off Maserati GranTurismo on display here
A multi-coloured Maserati GranTurismo is on display here from Jan 20 to 25.
The GranTurismo Prisma’s bodywork consists of 14 colours – all painted by hand – and embellished with details of more than 8,500 letters making up the names of Maserati models. Two of the colours look ahead to the future, while the other 12 have been selected from the hues of the most popular GranTurismo models of the past.
The Prisma is the work of Fuoriserie – Maserati’s bespoke programme. The show car is at 26 Dempsey Road.