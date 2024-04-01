UOB cuts interest rates on flagship savings account; OCBC, DBS say no change to theirs for now

SINGAPORE – UOB is cutting the interest rates on its flagship savings account, the UOB One Account, citing expectations of falling rates over the longer term.

OCBC Bank and DBS Bank have indicated that there are no changes to their flagship savings accounts for now.

From May 1, UOB One customers with account balances of up to $100,000 will earn an annualised interest rate of between 3 per cent and 4.5 per cent if they fulfil two criteria – credit a monthly salary of at least $1,600, and spend in the same month a minimum of $500 on eligible debit and credit cards, such as the UOB One card and UOB One Visa debit card.

This is down from between 3.85 per cent and 7.8 per cent that customers are getting up until April 30.

A UOB spokesperson said the rate revision is to “align with longer-term interest rate expectations”.

The US Federal Reserve has been pondering interest rate cuts after jacking them up to a 23-year high – of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent – after the Covid-19 pandemic to rein in high inflation.

The US central bank voted to keep interest rates unchanged at its latest meeting in March, but markets continue to expect three rate cuts – of 25 basis points each – this year, with the first one happening after the June 12 meeting.

From May 1, UOB will also introduce two new balance tiers that will allow account holders to earn higher total interest, but they must have balances above $100,000 and meet salary (at least $1,600) and spending (at least $500) criteria.

Balances between $100,000 and $125,000 will earn as much as 4.5 per cent, up from 0.05 per cent, while balances between $125,000 and $150,000 earn up to 6 per cent, also up from 0.05 per cent currently.

The spokesperson said that as at February 2024, “the number of UOB One Account holders with more than $100,000 deposited more than doubled from December 2022”.

Hence, these customers with bigger balances will be able to “enjoy attractive rates on their deposits”, the spokesperson added.