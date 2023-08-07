S’pore banks cannot rely on interest rates alone for growth momentum: Analysts

SINGAPORE – High interest rates are turning out to be a double-edged sword for Singapore banks, lifting earnings but hitting demand for loans.

The outlook for the three lenders – DBS Group Holdings, OCBC Bank and UOB – is clouded by economic uncertainty, with two of the three setting aside more general allowances for potential bad loans.

Their second-quarter results, released in recent days, showed margins getting a further boost from higher interest rates.

This came as something of a surprise, given bank bosses said three months ago that net interest margins – a key gauge of profitability – had likely peaked due to expectations that the United States Federal Reserve was coming to the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

However, analysts told The Straits Times that high interest rates alone cannot sustain the momentum in bank earnings for the rest of the year.

Maybank Securities Singapore head of research Thilan Wickramasinghe said: “The challenge is that you’ve got margins relatively high, but for the next leg of growth, you either need to grow the loan book or non-interest income.”

The banks are dealing with sluggish demand for loans, which grew between just 0 per cent and 2 per cent on a constant currency basis, as customers steered clear of high interest rates.

Weak investment sentiment in the uncertain macroeconomic environment has also weighed on wealth management fees, a linchpin of fee income.

DBS was the only one to report a year-on-year increase in second-quarter fee income after a dry spell.

This was partly due to higher bancassurance and investment product sales, and higher card fees from a rebound in travel.

Mr Wickramasinghe said weak loan growth also dampens related fees, and the broader outlook for fee income in the second half of 2023 and 2024.

“We’ve already seen a lot of the uplift in interest income… so we have a situation where margins have peaked, whereas loan growth is not enough,” he added.

Phillip Securities senior research analyst Glenn Thum said the latest results have shown that market sentiment has not fully recovered and investors are still relatively cautious.

DBS and UOB both lowered their fee income growth forecasts for the full year, while OCBC does not share such guidance.

“Non-interest income might take longer than expected to fully recover, and we could possibly see the full recovery only in late 2023 or 2024,” said Mr Thum.