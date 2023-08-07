S’pore banks cannot rely on interest rates alone for growth momentum: Analysts

SINGAPORE – High interest rates are turning out to be a double-edged sword for Singapore banks, lifting earnings but hitting demand for loans.
The outlook for the three lenders – DBS Group Holdings, OCBC Bank and UOB – is clouded by economic uncertainty, with two of the three setting aside more general allowances for potential bad loans.
Their second-quarter results, released in recent days, showed margins getting a further boost from higher interest rates.
This came as something of a surprise, given bank bosses said three months ago that net interest margins – a key gauge of profitability – had likely peaked due to expectations that the United States Federal Reserve was coming to the end of its rate-hiking cycle.
However, analysts told The Straits Times that high interest rates alone cannot sustain the momentum in bank earnings for the rest of the year.
Maybank Securities Singapore head of research Thilan Wickramasinghe said: “The challenge is that you’ve got margins relatively high, but for the next leg of growth, you either need to grow the loan book or non-interest income.”
The banks are dealing with sluggish demand for loans, which grew between just 0 per cent and 2 per cent on a constant currency basis, as customers steered clear of high interest rates.
Weak investment sentiment in the uncertain macroeconomic environment has also weighed on wealth management fees, a linchpin of fee income.
DBS was the only one to report a year-on-year increase in second-quarter fee income after a dry spell.
This was partly due to higher bancassurance and investment product sales, and higher card fees from a rebound in travel.
Mr Wickramasinghe said weak loan growth also dampens related fees, and the broader outlook for fee income in the second half of 2023 and 2024.
“We’ve already seen a lot of the uplift in interest income… so we have a situation where margins have peaked, whereas loan growth is not enough,” he added.
Phillip Securities senior research analyst Glenn Thum said the latest results have shown that market sentiment has not fully recovered and investors are still relatively cautious.
DBS and UOB both lowered their fee income growth forecasts for the full year, while OCBC does not share such guidance.
“Non-interest income might take longer than expected to fully recover, and we could possibly see the full recovery only in late 2023 or 2024,” said Mr Thum.
IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said net interest income continues to do the heavy lifting for the banks’ overall profits.
“But as we head into the second half of 2023, one area to watch will be how much longer can the asset repricing tailwind last, while we await a more significant recovery on the non-interest income front,” he noted.
Lenders raised their forecasts for net interest margins slightly following the latest US rate hike – a quarter of a percentage point – in July. DBS, in particular, also said that one-fifth of its commercial book has not been repriced yet.
The banks, nonetheless, stayed cautious, with UOB and OCBC setting aside more general allowances for potential bad loans.
OCBC also took more specific provisions, including for its commercial real estate office portfolio in developed markets, where it already saw the downgrade of a corporate account in the second quarter, said Mr Thum.
Mr Yeap added: “While asset quality thus far has been resilient, it is still uncertain whether we have seen the worst in economic conditions, and that calls for some caution.”
Mr Wickramasinghe said the banks are not out of the woods yet due to areas of global economic stress, coupled with high inflation and interest rates.
“Given the fact that they’re generating record results, they are taking the opportunity to put additional buffers.
“Whether they can achieve much more growth from their high base levels in this environment is something we are watching.”
A bright spot comes from wealth inflows, with the lenders attracting fresh funds of between $12 billion and $16 billion in the first half of the year due to a flight to safety amid increased turmoil in the global banking industry.
Mr Wickramasinghe said: “A lot of that is sitting in deposits, and wealth management fees will pick up only when risk appetite comes back. But the flipside of that is that there is dry powder sitting on the balance sheet.”
Mr Thum said the inflows will allow the banks to capture more market share and retain customers when sentiment recovers, adding: “They would be able to act quickly and put these inflows to work.”