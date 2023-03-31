UK economy avoids recession after growing in Q4

LONDON – Britain’s economy grew in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed on Friday, with a jump of business at travel agents and state support for soaring energy bills helping the country avoid falling into recession.

Economic output increased by 0.1 per cent from the previous three months after shrinking by 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, which was a smaller contraction than previously thought.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) had previously said the economy showed no growth in the fourth quarter. Two consecutive quarters of contraction would have represented a recession.

Despite the improvement in the data, British economic output remained 0.6 per cent below its level of late 2019, the only G7 economy not to have recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Britain’s dominant services sector rose by 0.1 per cent, boosted by a nearly 11 per cent jump for travel agents.

Manufacturing grew by 0.5 per cent, driven by the often erratic pharmaceutical sector, and construction grew by 1. per cent.

The International Monetary Fund said in January that Britain was on course to be the only Group of Seven major advanced economy that will shrink in 2023, in part because of an inflation rate that remains above 10 per cent.

But since then, economic data has come in stronger than expected by analysts.

Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said the upward revisions to the GDP figures for the third and fourth quarters showed that high inflation took a slightly smaller toll on the economy than previously thought.

“But with around two-thirds of the drag on real activity from higher rates yet to be felt, we still think the economy will slip into a recession this year,” she said.

House prices slid in March at the fastest annual rate since the financial crisis, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

The Bank of England (BOE) last week raised interest rates for the 11th consecutive meeting and investors are split on the possibility of another increase in May.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt this month announced new incentives to encourage companies to invest although the tax breaks were less generous than a previous scheme and came just as corporate tax is due to jump in April.

The outlook for Britain’s economy has improved thanks in large part to falling international energy prices and a jobs market that continues to defy forecasts of a slowdown.

However, few analysts expect the economy to avoid a contraction over 2023 as a whole and the outlook could darken again if the recent turmoil in the global banking sector leads to lenders reining in loans. REUTERS