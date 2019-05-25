Two luxury residential towers coming up next to former Zouk site

A pair of 36-storey luxury residential towers will be built adjacent to the site of former nightclub Zouk.

Riviere, by Frasers Property Singapore, will open for preview today. The development, which is expected to be completed by 2023, features 455 units in two 36-storey towers by the Singapore River.

The 99-year leasehold property offers one-to four-bedroom apartments ranging from 560 sq ft to 2,002 sq ft. Pricing starts at $2,580 per sq ft. The development will be launched in phases starting in July.

Frasers Property Singapore chief executive Christopher Tang said of the location: "Every great city has an iconic river, and so does Singapore. With Riviere, we have thoughtfully set out to create a space that would take full advantage of its rare and significant location."

With all 455 units elevated more than 18m above ground level, residents are likely to have unimpeded views of the Singapore River, while the Sky Deck at the top offers city views, along with spas and an eatery.

Frasers Property is also looking to develop the area around the apartment buildings.

This larger development consists of three conserved 100-year-old godowns in Jiak Kim Street, and newly built four-storey serviced apartments. The godowns will host a specialised grocery store, food and beverage outlets and more. The Jiak Kim Street plot is the former site of Zouk.

Riviere is in the vicinity of three MRT stations - the future Great World City and Havelock stations, slated to open in 2021, and Fort Canning station.

SCDA Architects' principal architect Chan Soo Khian, who designed the Riviere, said: "In designing the development, we aimed to bring together the tranquillity of the river, the surrounding natural landscape, and the bustling community around it."