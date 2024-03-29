Tokyo inflation slowdown won’t knock the BOJ off rate hike path

TOKYO – Consumer price growth in Tokyo moderated while staying well above the central bank’s inflation target, keeping the authorities on track to consider more interest increases after they hiked earlier this month for the first time since 2007.

Prices excluding fresh food rose 2.4 per cent in March in the capital, slowing slightly from 2.5 per cent in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on March 29. The reading matched economists’ estimates.

Tokyo’s figures serve as a leading indicator of the national data to be announced April 19.

The consumer inflation data for Japan’s capital come little more than a week after the Bank Of Japan (BOJ) closed the door on its negative interest rate while pledging to keep policy settings accommodative for a spell. Even with the deceleration, the data will likely keep market attention focused on potential further rate hikes by the bank, with a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting another rate increase by October.

A deeper measure of the inflation trend that strips out fresh food and energy prices slowed to 2.9 per cent, in line with the consensus estimate. Service price gains slowed to 2 per cent from 2.1 per cent in the previous month. BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda has cited service price trends as something he is watching closely.

Agreements to lift wages “from this year’s pay negotiations have been quite strong”, said Itochu Research Institute research associate Moe Nakahama. “Service prices will rise going forward, supported by accelerating increase in labour costs.”

Adding to the case for further hikes is the yen, which weakened on March 27 to a 34-year low versus the dollar, prompting a blast of verbal warnings from government officials intent on putting a floor under the currency.

The weak yen will keep up price pressure stemming from imports. Mr Ueda said last week that the decision to lift the policy rate was partly driven by concerns that waiting too long might compel the authorities to raise rates rapidly.

BOJ board member Naoki Tamura this week signalled his desire to gradually keep raising interest rates as the bank further pursues policy normalisation, noting that keeping policy easy is not inconsistent with another hike. “The continuation of an easy financial environment doesn’t mean there won’t be any more rate hikes at all,” he said.

The BOJ’s board will next convene in April, when it will update its price outlook. In its latest report from January, the bank projected the country’s consumer prices would rise by 2.4 per cent in the fiscal year beginning in April before growth slows to 1.8 per cent in the following year.

In a March 29 report, energy prices declined at a slower pace than in previous months, pushing up inflation. Factors weighing on inflation included costs for processed foods, which advanced at a slower pace than in previous months.

One factor that could spur price gains in coming months is the end of fuel subsidies. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is preparing to stop providing subsidies for electricity and gas charges from June, after halving them in May, according to a report by media outlet NHK. The measures that Mr Kishida implemented in early 2023 have weighed on national inflation by as much as 1 percentage point over the year.

“Energy prices will be pushed up substantially in stages,” Itochu’s Nakahama said. “National inflation will slow to the mid-2 per cent for a time, then accelerate back to the upper 2 per cent.”

In other data, retail sales gained 4.6 per cent in February from a year earlier. Industrial output fell 0.1 per cent in February versus the previous month, a weaker result than the consensus estimate of 1.3 per cent growth. Signs of fragility in the manufacturing sector could keep the BOJ cautious as it plots its policy course in 2024.