The rate hike by the Bank of Japan is a non-event as far as Japanese equities are concerns, and upside for Tokyo stocks remains intact.

That seems to be the prevailing view among analysts after the BOJ hiked rates for the first time in 17 years, effectively ending the world’s last negative interest rate. The bank set a new policy rate range of between zero and 0.1 per cent, shifting from a minus 0.1 per cent short-term interest rate following its two-day meeting on March 19.