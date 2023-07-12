Thomson Medical buys Vietnam’s largest private hospital for $517 million

SINGAPORE – Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group (TMG) has made the largest healthcare acquisition in South-east Asia since 2020 with the purchase of Vietnam’s biggest private healthcare group, FV Hospital, for about US$381.4 million (S$517 million).

The move marks TMG’s strategic entry into one of the region’s fastest growing economies, and gives it a major presence in a country with a population of 98 million.

The deal was stitched together by TMG’s executive vice chairman Kiat Lim after a competitive bidding which started with as many as 20 other global suitors. According to Mr Lim, the acquisition paves the way for other investments across the healthcare value-chain in Vietnam.

“FV is a premium tertiary French-built hospital, and we have been chasing this asset for over half a year, much of the time doing due diligence,” said Mr Lim, 30, the son of controlling shareholder and tycoon Peter Lim.

Under the terms of deal, TMG will acquire 100 per cent of Far East Medical Vietnam Limited, which operates a range of healthcare facilities in Vietnam, including FV Hospital and a network of primary and specialist clinics.

Based on the initial consideration of approximately US$359.6 million (before key earnings targets are met), the deal translates into an enterprise value (EV) of US$328.5 million.

With a financial year 2022 Ebitda (earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of US$19.7 million, the EV/ Ebitda ratio works out to 16.7 times.

TMG said the purchase will be funded via a combination of internal resources and external borrowings from financial institutions and debt capital markets. No rights issue is envisaged.

While not disclosing the impact on the balance sheet, Mr Lim said the immediately earnings-accretive deal would have a strong positive impact on the group’s bottomline.

“We will be operating in the premium segment of the fastest-growing private healthcare market in the region,” he said. “The healthcare spending-to-GDP ratio in Vietnam has historically been low, but is taking off rapidly. Medical tourism, especially from other Indochina nations, is also growing rapidly. In short, we have acquired the right hospital, in the right geography, at the right time.”

Medical tourism from neighbouring countries Laos and Cambodia is expected to generate revenues of some US$2 billion in 2023 for Vietnam. FV Hospital is located in Ho Chi Minh City, within the populous Mekong Delta, where spending on medical care is expected to grow by double digit percentages in the coming years, he said.