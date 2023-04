SAN FRANCISCO – When biotech start-up Lucence began setting up its medical laboratory in the United States in August 2020, it faced long waits for equipment amid supply chain snarls caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vendors would give the firm the cold shoulder because they wanted to prioritise supplies for Covid-19 tests over what Lucence needed for its cancer-detecting blood tests, said the company’s founder, Dr Tan Min-Han.