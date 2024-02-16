The Body Shop’s Singapore franchise not affected by UK business entering administration

SINGAPORE – It is business as usual at the Singapore franchise for cosmetics and skincare brand The Body Shop, despite its beleaguered British business entering administration.

All 30 stores here remain open, a spokeswoman told The Straits Times, without disclosing the number of staff employed.

The retailer’s British arm, which runs more than 200 shops across Britain, announced on Feb 14 that it had appointed business advisory firm FRP as administrator.

The Body Shop has been grappling with profitability and sales in recent years, amid growing competition in its ethical cosmetics segment.

FRP indicated that it would continue to operate The Body Shop’s British business while it is in administration as it considers all options to find a way forward.

Going into administration, a form of creditor protection, can lead to a sale of the business or the closure of stores, reported Reuters.

The move places 2,000 British jobs at risk at the retailer, which was founded in Brighton, England, in 1976 by the late environmentalist and human rights activist Anita Roddick.

The firm is known for promoting natural, ethically sourced products and eschewing animal testing.

The Body Shop was bought in 2006 by French cosmetics giant L’Oreal, which sold it to Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura & Co for €1 billion (S$1.45 billion) in 2017.

Natura, in turn, sold The Body Shop in November 2023 to private investor Aurelius Group in a deal valued at £207 million (S$352 million).

Trade magazine RetailWeek reported on Jan 31 that The Body Shop signed an agreement with an international family office to sell its business in most of mainland Europe and in parts of Asia to kick-start turnaround efforts under Aurelius.

The parts of the business being sold reportedly account for about 14 per cent of The Body Shop’s net external revenue.

The Body Shop did not respond to ST queries about the sale, the buyer involved, and where the businesses involved were located.