Tech-driven rally fuels market optimism

SINGAPORE - A tech stock rally led by Nvidia has sent markets soaring to new highs and prompted re-ratings on expectations that the rally could provide momentum to lift sentiment to new highs.

What started as a 265 per cent jump in quarterly revenue and bullish forward projections by the chipmaker sparked a frenzy of broad-based buying last week which sent Wall Street stocks towards their highest-ever levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent for the week to a record 39,131.53, while the S&P 500 gained 1.7 per cent to 5,088.8 points on the back of tech and AI-related stocks. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4 per cent to 15,996.82 points.

“Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit a tipping point,” said Mr Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and CEO. “Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations.”

His pronouncements have lifted Nvidia’s market valuation to US$2 trillion (S$2.69 trillion), making it the third-most valuable listed company on Wall Street behind Microsoft and Apple, beating Amazon and Alphabet in the process.

The tech-driven Wall Street rally has inspired gains in most key Asian and European markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit an all-time high last week, while other benchmarks across the region punched higher.

But Singapore remains an exception. The Straits Times Index finished the week at 3,184.91, down 1.2 per cent as earnings dominated the local market spotlight, with institutions net selling for most of the week. In fact, the Singapore bourse has been a standout underperformer in 2024.

Within the STI, there were 19 decliners and 11 gainers on the week. Genting Singapore declined 10.6 per cent despite reporting an 80 per cent rise in net profit to $611.6 million for FY2023 ended Dec 31. In a report issued late last week, Maybank Securities maintained a buy on the stock, but with a lower target at $1.16.

Singapore Airlines fell 10.5 per cent to end the week at $6.55 despite the carrier posting a record operating and net profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The company warned of heightened competition along with macroeconomic challenges and inflationary pressures.

UOB drifted down to $28.25 even after its net profit for the three months to December 2023 rose 22 per cent to $1.4 billion, from $1.15 billion a year ago. The bank declared a final dividend of 85 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the whole of 2023 to $1.70.

Among the gainers was Wilmar International, which was up 4.6 per cent after it reported that net profit for the half year ended December 2023 fell 18.8 per cent to US$973.9 million, from US$1.2 billion the year before. UOL Group was up 4.5 per cent after it was awarded a 7,031 sq m residential-cum-commercial site in Orchard Boulevard for $428 million.

Among the notable results this week will be Seatrium, OCBC, UOL, CDL, CapitaLand Investment, ST Engineering and Sats.

While Nvidia was the talking point in markets last week, the bigger issue stalking sentiment remains inflation and interest rates. With January’s US consumer price index and producer price index readings coming in hotter than expected, it is anyone’s guess when and how much the US Federal Reserve will cut rates.