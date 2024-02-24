Dow, S&P 500 hit fresh records, but Nasdaq ticks lower

NEW YORK - US stock markets finished mixed on Feb 23, with the Dow and the S&P 500 hitting fresh peaks, while the Nasdaq slipped slightly following Feb 22’s Nvidia-fuelled surge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, America’s blue-chip index, rose 0.2 per cent to end the day at a record high of 39,131.53.

The broad-based S&P 500 was barely positive for the day, rising by well under 0.1 per cent. Nevertheless, it inched higher to a new record of 5,088.80.

The tech-rich Nasdaq slipped by 0.3 per cent to 15,996.82 – a day after surging by 3 per cent following strong earnings results from chipmaker Nvidia.

“The euphoria with Nvidia is causing a momentum to buy,” Mr Peter Cardillo, of Spartan Capital, told AFP.

Amid individual firms, car sales company Carvana’s share price surged more than 32 per cent after it reported its first ever annual profit.

And the cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks saw its share price rise more than 5.3 per cent – reversing some of the dramatic 30 per cent decline that occurred Feb 21 after it cut its revenue forecast. AFP