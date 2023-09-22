Supporting small businesses and greener routes: How this e-commerce platform prioritises its ESG goals

For a company to gauge its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress, it should heed the feedback of its stakeholders. Their input can foster both organisational and societal improvements.

This is what digital commerce platform Lazada did as part of its FY2023 ESG Impact Report which was released in August, the second of such reports that the e-commerce platform has voluntarily published since 2022.

Says Lazada Group’s chief finance officer (CFO), Mr Frank Luo: “It was important for Lazada to reach out to employees, logistics, suppliers, buyers, sellers, communities and sustainability experts to better understand their expectations of the company’s operations with regards to ESG.

“We received invaluable insights, and incorporated some into this year’s ESG Impact Report and are working toward aligning the rest with our ESG strategy. For example, we have aligned our framework toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).”

Formulated by the United Nations, the SDGs are a collection of 17 interlinked objectives that were designed as a shared blueprint for all UN member states to work towards ending poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring prosperity for all.

According to the report, Lazada’s overall business strategy of adapting to changing demands and conditions is rooted in the four key pillars that make up its ESG framework — empowering communities, a future-ready workforce, environmental stewardship and effective governance. These pillars are also aligned with the SDGs.

Uplifting small businesses and enhancing omnichannel shopping

The first pillar of Lazada’s ESG framework, empowering communities, is aligned with six SDGs: no poverty, quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, and reduced inequalities.

To address some of these issues, Lazada has been working to assist people who rely on its platform as their primary source of income across the six countries it operates in – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

"We create opportunities that drive economic growth and empowerment by connecting about 160 million active users to more than 1 million active selling sellers every month," says Mr Luo.

As a result, in the company’s 2023 financial year, 1.1 million stakeholders across its ecosystem benefited from the economic opportunities that the digital commerce platform provided, according to the ESG Impact report.