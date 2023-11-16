Singtel says its software upgrade not root cause of Optus network outage

SINGAPORE – Singtel said its upgrade to Singtel Internet exchange Stix was not the root cause of the Optus network outage on Nov 8.

“We are aware that Optus experienced a network outage after the upgrade when a significant increase in addresses being propagated through their network triggered preset fail-safes.

“However, the upgrade was not the root cause,” the largest telecom operator in Singapore said on Thursday.

The company referred to recent media reports indicating that “changes to routing information” from STiX, following a routine upgrade, led to Optus’ 16-hour-long network meltdown last week. The outage was first reported about 4 am in Australia last Wednesday (1am SGT on Nov 8).

Singtel noted that the STiX had planned the upgrade on one of its routers at 1am SGT on Nov 8. It had also given prior notice to all affected customers, including Optus and other telecom companies.

“During the upgrade, data traffic was routed to other points of presence on the STiX network, and back into customers’ networks.

“The STiX upgrade was completed within 20 minutes, and all its customers’ routers that were connected to it, including Optus’, were up and running,” said Singtel, noting that network resilience and security remain a top priority of the group.

“Singtel will support Optus as it learns from what has occurred and continues to improve.”

Singtel shares fell as much as 5.2 per cent to $2.35 last Wednesday following the news of Optus’ network outrage.

More than 10 million Australians were hit by the network blackout at the Singtel-owned telco on Nov 8, triggering fury and frustration among customers, and raising wider concerns about the the telecommunications infrastructure.

Singtel shares were trading flat at $2.38 as at the midday market break on Thursday.