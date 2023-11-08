Australian telco Optus reports major outage affecting millions

SYDNEY - Australia’s No. 2 telco Optus on Wednesday reported a major outage across its mobile phone and Internet networks affecting millions of customers but the company did not specify if it was due to a cyber incident.

A cyber breach last year hit Optus, the Australian unit of telecoms firm Singtel, exposing personal details of millions of customers, including home addresses, driver licence and passport numbers.

Optus has just over 10 million customers, about 40 per cent of Australia’s population.

“We’re aware of an issue impacting Optus mobile and (broadband) services and are working to restore services as quickly as possible,” the company said on messaging platform X.

This is a developing story. REUTERS