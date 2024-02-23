Singtel’s Q3 earnings fall 13% on exceptional net loss but are stable in constant currency terms

SINGAPORE – Lacklustre results in two key overseas units dampened the mood at Singtel in the third quarter.

Net profit at the telco dived 13 per cent to $465 million in the three months to Dec 31, 2023, largely due to problems at Optus in Australia and India’s Airtel, it noted in a business update on Feb 23.

Optus faced customer churn and price erosion after November’s nationwide network outage that had cost Singtel $54 million.

The firm also took a hit after the African businesses of its associate, Airtel, suffered currency weakness despite the Indian operations turning in a solid performance.

SingTel’s operating revenue was down as well, slipping 3.2 per cent to $3.6 billion. There were two main culprits: The absence of contributions from Trustwave that was sold in October 2023, and a 4 per cent depreciation in the Australian dollar.

However, underlying net earnings rose 1.5 per cent to $559 million in constant currency terms for the quarter.

Chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon said: “Our underlying financial results in the third quarter were stable despite a tough macroeconomic environment and persistent currency headwinds.”

He also noted that steps had been taken at Optus to increase network resilience since the outage.

“We are confident that our strong balance sheet and our priorities to improve the operational efficiencies of our core business and scale our growth engines will drive long-term value and returns,” Mr Yuen said.

DBS analyst Sachin Mittal said Singtel’s latest update is “a very different set of result from the previous few”.

“Core operating profit from Singapore and Australia appear on track,” he noted, adding that “the usual hero – Bharti – disappointed. Not due to its operating performance but due to the depreciation of African currencies, especially the Nigerian naira.

“We were worried about Optus due to the network outage last year, but it was able to grow its customer base in the quarter.”

Singtel Singapore was buffeted by a challenging environment amid weak domestic corporate and consumer spending.

Revenue slid 2.1 per cent while Ebitda (or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation – a measure of profitability) – fell 4.9 per cent.

This came amid declines in legacy voice and pay TV, along with mobile equipment sales that had contracted on the back of an increased popularity of SIM-only plans and longer device replacement cycles.