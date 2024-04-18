Singapore visitors in Dubai for crypto events face wash-out as floods hit

SINGAPORE - Being early is a virtue, but it has turned out to be quite an experience for Singaporean Daniel Lee, who found himself wading knee-deep in Dubai’s flooded streets for hours after arriving there in good time for work.

The one silver lining was that he was at least wearing comfortable running shoes.

He joins other crypto millionaires in facing flood-related woes after torrential rain brought parts of Dubai to a standstill.

Mr Lee, who heads Web3 at European payments bank Banking Circle, is in Dubai for a real-world asset tokenisation event, among other conferences.

He told The Straits Times that he arrived on April 14 and had to trek more than 10km in waters up to his knees on April 17.

“The trek took about three hours but the whole journey was much longer as I stopped and waited in a restaurant in the hopes that cabs would be available. I left the international financial centre around 6pm and got back to the hotel just before 3am,” Mr Lee said.

He added that there were areas where the water would be up to the waist but “thankfully, a kind soul used his four-wheel drive to help us get across”.

The heaviest rains on record battered parts of the United Arab Emirates on April 16, causing flash floods in some areas and triggering a gridlock in Dubai.

Dubai International Airport was hit by the deluge and had to suspend operations, disrupting flights at one of the world’s busiest airfields for international travel.

The flooding could not have been more untimely, observers said, adding that it has marred key blockchain and crypto events this week, including the popular conference Token2049, which spans two days from April 18 and typically draws thousands.

In photos and videos sent to ST by some attendees, some roads and luxury cars were submerged, while others were not and vehicles could still move.

Co-founder of blockchain network HeLa Labs Ting Shang Ping, who arrived in Dubai on April 17, said the local metro and buses were shut down and everyone had to take cabs out of the airport.

Many vehicles were also damaged and only the mini vans and SUVs were left standing or moving, he said.

Mr Ting added: “The waiting time was one to two hours and there were private or unlicensed cars that offered to take us at four to five times the taxi price. In the end, we carpooled.”

“Cars were going against the traffic at times as they didn’t want to go through some waters,” he said.

Some dodged the chaos, like exchange Coinhako co-founder Liu Yusho, who arrived in Dubai hours ahead of the flash floods.

He told ST a friend had to march 5km on the highway, with water up to waist level after the storm, while another who brought his wife and child on the trip are now stuck in a hotel that has no water supply.

“Airport routes were flooded, so it wasn’t easy for logistics in general. Some people took more than 20 hours to get to their hotels yesterday,” Mr Liu said on April 18.

Given the disruption and backlog of departing flights, Mr Liu said this weekend, he would head to Abu Dhabi by car and fly back to Singapore from there.