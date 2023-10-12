Singapore, UK working on new investment treaty to protect and boost bilateral investment flows

SINGAPORE – Singapore and the United Kingdom are making progress towards concluding a new agreement to protect investors and facilitate investment flows between the two countries.

Negotiations began in March on the UK-Singapore Bilateral Investment Treaty, which will supersede the 1975 investment treaty.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Thursday that the pact builds on the strong momentum of economic cooperation between Singapore and the UK in recent years, including the UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, the Digital Economy Agreement and the Green Economy Framework.

In September, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

Mr Gan said this move was “a significant milestone that reflects the breadth and depth of our relationship, as well as the commitment from both sides to strengthen our linkages on many fronts”.

The minister was speaking at the British Chamber of Commerce’s (Britcham) 24th Annual Business Awards ceremony at the Shangri-La Hotel and attended by about 270 top managers of local and British companies.

Mr Gan also noted that progress is being made on the pacts the two countries had made in recent years.

Provisions in the free trade deal came into effect in August to enable certified companies on both sides to benefit from faster customs clearance for goods.

He said the UK’s recent accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will also complement the trade agreement by helping British businesses based here to better access regional markets and supply chains.

Singapore is already home to more than 6,000 British businesses and the country is the largest European investor here, with close to $130 billion worth of investment stock.

Singapore, in turn, is the UK’s third-largest Asian investor, with about $65 billion worth of investment stock there.

Singapore is also the UK’s largest trading partner in South-east Asia, with trade in goods and services amounting to around $35 billion, or 40 per cent of the UK’s total trade with the region.