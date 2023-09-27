Debunking Brexit myth, UK exports to Singapore expand by a fifth in past year

LONDON – Earlier this week, an industrial valve produced in Britain flew out of Manchester – the country’s second-biggest city – and arrived at Singapore’s Changi Airport. The event made trade history.

It was the first fully digitalised cross-border movement of goods between the two countries. The entire transaction – transport, insurance and Customs formalities – was completed without resorting to even one scrap of paper.

The shipment was facilitated by an international consortium led by trade tech company LogChain, which has its headquarters in Singapore.

It used open and interoperable standards and distributed ledger technology – an infrastructure that allows simultaneous secure access to various databases worldwide – to complete an entirely paperless transaction.

Even in an age when almost everything has migrated online, this was not a small achievement.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Developments estimates that the average Customs transaction involves 40 different documents.

So, the fact that all these formalities can now be completed fuss-free and entirely online serves as an example of the potential for trade unleashed by a pioneering UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement, which made it all happen.

And the implications of the new agreement go further, much beyond just encouraging better trade flows.

The latest statistics just released in London indicate that bilateral total trade between Britain and Singapore is just over £21 billion (S$35 billion).

While it is fashionable to claim that British trade continues to suffer due to the country’s withdrawal from the European Union, the reality remains that Britain’s exports to Singapore have expanded by a fifth over the past year.

More significantly, Singapore accounts for a full 40 per cent of Britain’s total trade with South-east Asia. No less than 70 per cent of British companies active in Asia are headquartered in the Lion City.

Singapore is also the third-largest foreign investor in Britain.

The combined value of Singapore’s foreign direct investments plus the stakes of Singaporean entities in British-based stock, bonds and other financial instruments amounts to £226 billion.

And, again, far from shrinking, these have registered a cumulative rise of 90 per cent since the 2016 British decision to leave the EU.