Singapore trade slump drags on as key exports tumble 20.1% in August

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s key exports dropped year on year for the 11th straight month, with shipments shrinking for nine of the Republic’s 10 biggest markets.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) shrank 20.1 per cent in August year on year, worse than the 15.8 per cent decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It comes after a revised 20.3 per cent contraction in July.

Compared with the previous month and seasonally adjusted, August exports fell 3.8 per cent, sharper than the 3.5 per cent drop in July, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) showed on Monday.

Electronics shipments continued to weigh on exports as they tumbled 21.1 per cent year on year in August, after a 26.1 per cent drop in July. Integrated circuits, disk media products and PCs contributed the most to the decline in such exports.

Meanwhile, non-electronic shipments contracted by 19.9 per cent, extending an 18.5 per cent decline in the previous month. Structures of ships & boats, pharmaceuticals and specialised machinery contributed the most to the fall in these shipments.

Exports of ship and boat structures and pharmaceuticals contracted from a high base a year ago, and specialised machinery also continued to decline amid weak demand for semiconductor-related equipment, said EnterpriseSG.

Shipments to all of Singapore’s top 10 markets shrank in August, except for Indonesia.

Nodx to the United States saw the steepest drop among the various markets. Shipments contracted 32.4 per cent in August 2023, reversing a 34.3 per cent expansion in July, due to lower shipments of ship and boat structures, food preparations and disk media products.