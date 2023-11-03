Singapore reports first drop in assets under management since 2011

SINGAPORE – Singapore reported a 10 per cent drop in financial assets managed locally amid a “challenging environment” for global investors in 2022, the central bank said on Thursday.

Assets under management (AUM) fell to $4.9 trillion in 2022, even though it attracted “healthy” net inflows, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in an annual publication.

That is the first drop since 2011, according to MAS data.

The fall was in tandem with an overall decline in global AUM, and driven primarily by a fall in asset valuation, MAS said.

Out of Singapore’s AUM for 2022, 76 per cent of funds were sourced from beyond the Republic, while 88 per cent of funds were invested into assets outside the country.

Discretionary AUM accounted for more than half, or 52 per cent, of total AUM in 2022.

This highlights Singapore’s attractiveness as a destination for asset managers to base their key investment professionals and decision makers in the country, said MAS.

Net AUM inflows were slightly lower at $435 billion compared with $448 billion in 2021.

The central bank considers this performance “relatively steady” in view of a challenging market environment.

Under alternative AUM, private equity and venture capital growth moderated to 0.3 per cent year on year, and reported a total contractually committed, but undrawn, capital of $95 billion.

Hedge fund AUM increased 1 per cent as global hedge fund managers established a presence in the Republic to grow their businesses.

In 2022, more global and regional asset managers were keen to establish offices in Singapore, and the number of licensed fund managers rose 7.8 per cent to 1,194 as at December, MAS said.

Among asset managers, managed assets with environmental, social and governance (ESG) overlay in Singapore constituted 55 per cent of total AUM.

A total of 281 asset managers reported that they offer ESG strategies in 2022.

MAS expects AUM growth in 2023 to remain cautious as headwinds arising from geopolitical tensions and conflicts, market uncertainties and supply chain disruptions continue to weigh down on valuations and investor sentiments.

The central bank, however, noted that interest from global asset managers and asset owners seeking to set up an office in Singapore remains strong, given the current asset management ecosystem.

The central bank said it will continue to intermediate international capital flows to support Asia’s growth and net-zero transitional financing needs. THE BUSINESS TIMES, BLOOMBERG