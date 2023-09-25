Singapore core inflation drops for 4th straight month to 3.4% in August

SINGAPORE – Consumer prices in Singapore rose at a slower pace for the fourth straight month on the back of smaller increases in the prices of services, food, retail and other goods.

The easing was in line with economists’ expectations of inflation moderating further towards the end of 2023.

Official data showed that core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better reflect the expenses of Singapore households, dropped to 3.4 per cent year on year in August, down from 3.8 per cent in July.

Headline inflation, or the overall consumer price index (CPI), also edged down, to 4 per cent in August from 4.1 per cent in July, as declines in core and accommodation inflation more than offset the rise in prices of private transport.

On a month-on-month basis, which represents how much momentum there still is in prices, core consumer prices crept up 0.1 per cent in August, on account of higher costs of food and services.

Core inflation is expected to moderate further over the next few months as imported costs stay low compared with year-ago levels and the current tightness in the domestic labour market eases, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday.

They said private transport inflation is expected to pick up in the near term, led by sustained strong demand for cars, while accommodation inflation should continue to ease over the course of the year, given the ramp-up in the supply of housing units available for rental.

Private transport inflation recorded the steepest increase to 6.3 per cent in August, from 4.8 per cent in July. Cars saw a bigger hike in prices, while petrol prices recorded a smaller decline.

Electricity and gas costs continued to fall, but at a slower pace at 1.4 per cent.

Inflation for food and retail continued to ease, falling in August to 4.8 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

Services inflation fell to 3.1 per cent in August, on the back of smaller hikes in holiday expenses, telecommunications, recreational and cultural services costs, as well as a larger decline in airfares.

Accommodation inflation edged down to 4.4 per cent as the pace of increase in housing rents eased.

MAS and MTI maintained their forecasts for overall inflation for 2023 at between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent, while core inflation was pegged at between 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent.