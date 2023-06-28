Why are Singapore consumers still spending despite rising inflation and higher costs of living?

SINGAPORE - Inflation in Singapore, like other major economies, has soared post-pandemic, but the elevated cost of living has not put the brakes on consumer spending.

Economists say that while consumption may be starting to retreat for some, overall spending momentum is still going strong.

They believe a key factor is that the people have jobs and are confident that they will be able to pay off their mortgages and credit card bills.

Official data showed that the Singapore unemployment rate in the first quarter had remained low at 1.8 per cent, even though labour demand in Singapore in Q1 is starting to cool as retrenchments rose for the third consecutive quarter.

“Despite all this talk of a possible recession, the bottom line for people here is that they’re fully employed. They believe they should and can travel,” CIMB economist Song Seng Wun told The Straits Times.

He said labour market conditions have not weakened significantly.

Mr Song expects card spending to rise these two months as people plan or go on holidays and snap up concert tickets.

Maybank’s co-head of regional research Chua Hak Bin told ST that as long as the unemployment rate remains low, there will be big spenders who may have the savings and steady wages to spend more on experiences, travel and leisure.

If it is anything to go by, the pent up demand for entertainment has led Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung to add more shows to his July repertoire due, while Western musical acts like Coldplay and Taylor Swift who are due to perform in Singapore have done the same.

DBS economist Chua Han Teng said besides local demand, the upcoming concerts have also attracted fans from the region. That is a sign that international travel is normalising after the pandemic and it lends some support to Singapore’s tourism activity.

Consumption in Singapore has held firm as most households remain financially stable, noted UOB’s senior economist Alvin Liew.

“The sound monetary policy and strong Singapore dollar may also be another factor for high consumer confidence among Singaporeans,” he said, adding that this has made it more affordable for locals to travel in the region despite higher airfares.

Banks have said credit card expenditure has risen in 2022 compared with the 2019 pre-pandemic period and they expect the trend to continue this year.