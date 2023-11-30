Singapore banks make headway on programmable digital money trials

SINGAPORE - Blockchain technology may not be new but it heralds the start of a new era in the financial world and has fired up global excitement among central banks and financial institutions, including Singapore’s three local banks.

This is especially so as 2024 looks like a promising year for breakthroughs in how the technology is applied to solve real world problems, which has so far been elusive.

In particular, pilots linked to purpose bound money (PBM) look encouraging.

PBM is a form of tokenised digital currency which allows issuers to set specific conditions on how it is used.

Currently, OCBC and UOB are looking at how PBM can be programmed to maintain the fungibility of digital money across different digital money issuers, or how digital money can be traded or exchanged for one another.

“We’re now at a stage where once we figure out the legal structures, we will be close to actually trying to launch it,” OCBC’s head of global transaction banking Melvyn Low told The Straits Times in an interview.

Mr Leong Yung Chee, who heads blockchain and digital assets at UOB, said following the success in the first phase where the trial was done in a closed environment, UOB is moving to the next stage where it will try out its digital Singdollar with OCBC’s in an open environment.

Wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) will be the common settlement asset in this test.

Wholesale CBDCs are digital currencies issued by a central bank. They are to be used only by central banks, commercial banks or other financial institutions to settle large-value interbank transactions.

Market players said PBM can play a role in government disbursements as it can be programmed to allow money, GST rebates or care subsidies to be disbursed to people when needed.

Mr Lim Soon Chong, DBS’ group head of global transaction services, said: “Beyond (government) vouchers, we foresee PBM technology enabling new capabilities and efficiencies in areas such as consumer rewards, donations, grant disbursements and financing.”

For instance, PBM can come in handy as Singapore moves to eliminate cheques in the coming two years.

OCBC’s Mr Low envisions a future where cheques are replaced with a QR code. “So, you don’t need the cheque infrastructure to take a picture of the cheque for clearance or go to a central clearing house. You can just present your QR code.”

However, the PBM use case in Singapore may not sound as interesting given that there are only about 30,000 people unbanked, he said, adding that in other countries such as Indonesia, which has almost half of its population unbanked, “this will be the absolute killer solution”.

The three mainboard-listed banks - DBS, OCBC and UOB - waded into blockchain and digital currencies in 2016 with government-led Project Ubin, which explored the use of blockchain for clearing and settlement of payments and securities.

They are now working on various trials to do with digital currency transactions under Project Orchid and tokenisation of liabilities and assets under Project Guardian.