IMF chief urges public sector to push on in digital currencies development

SINGAPORE - The chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for the public sector globally to speed up in the area of digital money development as it could make finance more accessible to people and businesses cut off from it.

Adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) might be low, but Ms Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said 60 per cent of countries are now exploring CBDCs and developing regulation to guide this sector.

But this is only the start, she said, adding that there is much uncertainty over specific situations in which digital currencies could potentially be used.

“This is not the time to turn back. The public sector should keep preparing to deploy CBDCs, and related payment platforms is the future,” Ms Georgieva said in her address on the second day of the week-long Singapore Fintech Festival.

She said CBDCs and payment platforms should be designed from the start to facilitate cross-border payments.

“Efficient cross border payments allow for capital to get quickly to where it is needed. Small businesses can grow beyond borders, households can receive needed funds from abroad,” said Ms Georgieva.

She said the IMF and the World Bank will soon publish a common plan to provide capacity development to countries to enhance cross-border payments.

Cash is costly to distribute, especially in developing island economies and CBDCs can replace cash, she noted, adding that digital currencies can offer resilience in most advanced economies and can improve financial inclusion where few hold bank accounts.

Ms Georgieva said artificial intelligence (AI), which is the key theme at this year’s festival, could amplify some of the benefits of CBDCs. For instance, AI could provide rapid and accurate credit scoring as well as provide personalised support to people with low financial literacy so that they are not left out.

“To be sure, we need to protect personal privacy and data security, avoid embedded biases so we don’t perpetuate inequality but aim to reduce it. Managed prudently, artificial intelligence can help,” she said.

The benefits and the success of digital currencies rely on a number of elements, including developments in the payments sector, tokenisation of financial assets and how public-private discussions go.

Policies also need to be clear, noted Ms Georgieva, who suggested that platforms allow countries to make capital flows and retain control of their monetary supply.

There must be common rules to fight money laundering, terrorist financing, and to provide data protection, she added.

“We don’t have to decide today what is desirable, but we have to define the contours so we can support the integration and the stability of the international monetary system. If we don’t do that, we may have to be fragmented.”