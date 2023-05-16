SIA, Scoot fly nearly 2.7 million passengers in April even as travel rebound slows

SINGAPORE – Flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget arm Scoot flew close to 2.7 million passengers last month, up 85.5 per cent from the same month a year ago.

But the pace of recovery appears to have slowed, with base effects wearing off since quarantine-free travel resumed on April 1, 2022. There was a 205 per cent jump in passenger numbers to 2.7 million in March; and for February, the surge was 338 per cent to 2.4 million.

Nonetheless, SIA Group said in its operating results for April that passenger traffic and load factors were strong across all route regions, adding that this was supported by robust leisure demand during the Easter holiday in the first week of the month.

SIA’s East Asia segment continued to see healthy growth in demand for flights to China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, the group added.

Group passenger capacity in April was up 36.7 per cent year on year. Group passenger load factor was 88.3 per cent, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.6 percentage points.

Cargo loads fell 11.2 per cent year on year, however, due to weaker demand.

The group noted that its passenger network covered 112 destinations in 36 countries and territories by the end of the month.

SIA served 74 destinations, while Scoot flew to 61, among which three – Haikou, Ningbo and Xi’an – were newly resumed.

SIA’s cargo network comprised 118 destinations in 38 countries and territories.

The company will be announcing its full-year financial results after trading hours on Tuesday.

Its shares closed flat at $5.90 on Monday. THE BUSINESS TIMES