Higher prices, bigger crowds: What to expect from travel recovery in 2023 and beyond

SINGAPORE – Singaporean Namiki Kim Kit, married to a Japanese man, has been flying to Tokyo every one to two months, even throughout the pandemic.

But never has the 48-year-old lawyer waited as long as the 90 minutes it took for immigration and security clearance at Narita Airport during a trip in April. This is more than double the usual wait time, she says.

Japan, the darling of travellers worldwide, felt the impact of revenge travel during cherry blossom season in April.

Others who spoke to The Straits Times report waiting more than an hour to leave or enter the country via Tokyo and Osaka.

This was even though visitor arrivals remained 35 to 45 per cent lower than pre-pandemic figures, based on estimates from the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

The country is not alone. With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, countries around the world have spent the past year or so grappling with the highs and lows of travel recovery.

Europe was saddled with the “summer of lost baggage” in 2022, though the airport chaos has since calmed down. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region is gearing up for an influx of mainland Chinese tourists.

Globally, travel has recovered to three-quarters of 2019 levels, with Apac trailing at about 50 per cent, estimates economic forecasting firm Oxford Economics. The firm believes that a full recovery will take place by 2024 in Europe and North America, and by 2025 for Apac.

The World Tourism Organization is more optimistic, forecasting that international tourism could reach 80 to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

What does all this mean for the leisure traveller? The Straits Times speaks to industry experts to find out.

Airfare hikes have mellowed, but higher prices are here to stay

The 2022 spike in airfare, up by about 25 to 30 per cent from before the pandemic, has mellowed somewhat.

Aviation analytics company Cirium estimates that global flight prices are now about 10 per cent higher compared with 2019.

This means travellers who plan ahead can bag reasonable fares. Think $500 for a round-trip budget flight to Perth, or less than $150 for one to Penang.