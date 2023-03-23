Short-seller Hindenburg that went after Adani says new report coming soon

The firm's scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s group wiped out more than US$150 billion of its market value. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
21 min ago
Published
37 min ago

SINGAPORE - Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report, the United States short-seller said in a tweet, without offering any more details.

The firm run by Nate Anderson gained more prominence in 2023 after its scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s group wiped out more than US$150 billion (S$200 billion) from the Indian conglomerate’s market value in about five weeks since its publication on Jan 24.

The tweet on Thursday by the New York-based research company did not provide any specifics on the timing of the next report’s release, or what it intends to say.

Hindenburg is not a hedge fund, and it prefers to be known as a forensic research outfit that operates with its own capital. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Adani’s power plant in the spotlight with a $1.3b debt that won’t go down
Adani Group says has secured $4 billion credit from sovereign wealth fund: Sources

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top