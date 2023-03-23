Short-seller Hindenburg that went after Adani says new report coming soon

SINGAPORE - Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report, the United States short-seller said in a tweet, without offering any more details.

The firm run by Nate Anderson gained more prominence in 2023 after its scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s group wiped out more than US$150 billion (S$200 billion) from the Indian conglomerate’s market value in about five weeks since its publication on Jan 24.

The tweet on Thursday by the New York-based research company did not provide any specifics on the timing of the next report’s release, or what it intends to say.

Hindenburg is not a hedge fund, and it prefers to be known as a forensic research outfit that operates with its own capital. BLOOMBERG