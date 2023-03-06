Adani stuffs power plant with $1.3 billion debt that won’t go down

KUALA LUMPUR – Few places encapsulate the questions swirling around Indian tycoon Gautam Adani like the Mundra power plant – a coal-fired colossus that for years has burned through money.

This crown jewel of his power company, which can light up millions of homes, has more liabilities than assets and has run up US$1.8 billion of losses. To paper over the deficit, Mr Adani has deployed more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) of creative debt-financing and reassured investors and lenders that profits will come soon.

But Adani Power’s auditor cannot fully make sense of the maths underpinning this claim – and neither can accounting experts who spoke to Bloomberg News.

The divergence is a microcosm of the battle playing out in real time and spectacular fashion between Mr Adani’s sprawling empire and investors swayed by Hindenburg Research’s claim that the billionaire is behind “the largest con in corporate history”.

Mr Adani has denied the short-seller’s accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Still, companies in his conglomerate lost as much as US$153 billion in combined market value after Hindenburg’s salvo, though they bounced back last week.

At the core of investors’ skittishness is the debt-fuelled and intertwined nature of how the Adani empire bankrolls its titanic expansions.

The Mundra Thermal Power Plant – and its debt, which experts say appears designed to shield Adani Power from extraordinary write-offs, regardless of the unit’s losses – exemplifies this balancing act, where a single asset write-down could have cascading ramifications.

“In the light of the circumstances, impairment probably would have been prudent,” said Dr Alastair Lawrence, an associate professor of accounting at the London Business School.

Adani Power did not reply to an e-mail with detailed questions for this story, nor to a dozen follow-up phone calls since Wednesday.

Initial issues

Mr Adani, 60, entered power generation almost 15 years ago the way he does most industries: bigger and bolder than competitors.

He quickly amassed enough plants to become one of India’s largest suppliers. Mundra, the flagship, was built near the Gujarat coast in western India, its gateway for global commerce. When operating at full capacity, it can power more than five million rural homes.

Unlike most Indian plants at the time, Mundra was built to run largely on coal imports from Indonesia, where the Adani Group owned a stake in mining operations. The plan, meant to control costs, fell apart when Indonesia’s government linked fuel exports to more expensive overseas prices quoted in United States dollars, and the rupee began a years-long slide.

To match the rising costs, Adani Power tried to renegotiate agreements with local electricity distributors. When that failed, the dispute moved to the courts, kicking off a drawn-out fight.

In the meantime, Mundra was running – but haemorrhaging money.