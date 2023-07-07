Global maritime sector agrees on carbon-reduction target

LONDON - The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), overseer of the highly polluting shipping industry, sealed a landmark deal on Friday to improve its target to cut carbon emissions, but green campaigners said it fell far short.

Compared with 2008 levels, the United Nations’ global shipping regulator agreed to cut total annual emissions of greenhouse gases “by at least 20 per cent, striving for 30 per cent, by 2030” and “by at least 70 per cent, striving for 80 per cent, by 2040”, according to the agreement.

That compared with the prior target for a 50 per cent reduction by mid-century from 2008.

The IMO described the deal as “historic”, adding that it “remains committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping and, as a matter of urgency, aims to phase them out as soon as possible”.

The IMO said the “carbon intensity” of ships was expected to decline over time with “further improvement of energy efficiency” of new vessels.

Shipping emits roughly the same level of greenhouse gases as aviation, which is aiming for net-zero by 2050.

The deal came at the end of a five-day meeting at the IMO’s headquarters in London, attended by representatives from 100 countries.

The gathering of its Marine Environment Protection Committee pitted climate-vulnerable nations – particularly islands in the Pacific – and richer countries against big exporters such as China.

The vast majority of the world’s 100,000 cargo ships – which carry 90 per cent of the world’s goods – are powered by highly polluting diesel.

Shipping is responsible for around 3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the UN.

‘Vague’ deal

Non-governmental organisations with a focus on climate slammed the agreement, arguing it was insufficient under the framework of the landmark Paris climate accord.

The NGOs instead want the shipping sector to implement a 50 per cent reduction by 2030 and deliver carbon neutrality by 2040.

“There is no excuse for this wish and a prayer agreement,” said Mr John Maggs, president of the Clean Shipping Coalition.

“They knew what the science required, and that a 50 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 was both possible and affordable.

“Instead the level of ambition agreed is far short of what is needed to be sure of keeping global heating below 1.5 deg C, and the language seemingly contrived to be vague and non-committal,” he said.