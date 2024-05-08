Shell sells Singapore assets on Pulau Bukom and Jurong Island after strategic review

SINGAPORE - Oil giant Shell has agreed to sell its energy and chemicals park on Singapore’s Pulau Bukom and Jurong Island to a joint venture comprising Indonesia’s Chandra Asri Capital and global commodities trader Glencore.

The sale of Shell’s refining facilities to CAPGC, including Singapore’s first oil refinery built in 1961, comes after the London-listed company placed the assets under a strategic review in 2023 to boost its overall profitability and lower its carbon footprint worldwide.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. All employees “providing dedicated support” to the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore will retain their employment with CAPGC, Shell said on May 8.

Mr Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s director for its downstream, renewable and energy solutions business, said: “This agreement marks a significant step in Shell’s ongoing efforts to high-grade our chemicals and products business, and is a testament to our commitment to deliver more value with less emissions, as outlined at our capital markets day last year.”

“We are proud of our history on Bukom and Jurong Island and our contributions to the economic growth of Singapore in this sector in the past decades,” he added in a statement.

Mr Vigeveno said despite the sale of its refining assets, the company will remain committed to its regional hub for marketing and trading businesses in Singapore.

“As Singapore continues to decarbonise, Shell looks forward to a continued partnership with the country, and with our customers in the region.”

The assets sold by Shell include the 237,000 barrels-per-day refinery and a 1.1 million tonnes-a-year ethylene cracker on Pulau Bukom. Meanwhile, the plants on Jurong Island – spread over more than 60ha – made chemicals such as ethylene oxide, ethoxylates, styrene monomer and propylene oxide.

The plants together represented Shell’s largest petrochemical production and export centre in the Asia-Pacific region.