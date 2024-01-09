Shell flags $6 billion writedown in Q4, mainly on Singapore assets

LONDON – Shell on Jan 8 flagged impairment charges of up to US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) for the fourth quarter, mainly related to the Singapore refining and chemicals hub the oil major is looking to sell.

Ahead of fourth-quarter results on Feb 1, the company also said gas trading would be significantly higher than the previous three-month period, while oil trading results were expected to be significantly lower over the same period.

Shell’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production volumes were expected to come in at 6.9 million tonnes to 7.3 million tonnes, a slightly higher range from its previous guidance.

That comes after Shell restarted production in late December at its giant Prelude LNG facility offshore Australia following four months of maintenance.

Shell’s upstream production is set to come in at 1.83 million barrels to 1.93 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, its chemicals and products division is expected to post an adjusted earnings loss for the period, it added.

The changes led analysts at Barclays to lower Shell’s forecast fourth-quarter adjusted operating result to US$5.9 billion, down 11 per cent from their previous estimates.

Shell shares closed down 1.1 per cent in London on Jan 9.

Shell said it would take non-cash, post-tax impairments of US$2.5 billion to US$4.5 billion in the quarter.

That includes up to US$2.1 billion for the 237,000 barrels per day refinery and a 1 million tonne per year ethylene plant on Singapore’s Bukom and Jurong islands, for which it had announced a strategic review in 2023. REUTERS