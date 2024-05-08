SGX receives proposal to boost trading amid rise in number of local tech firms listing overseas

SINGAPORE – A group representing the private capital sector has put up a range of proposals that it believes will boost trading on the flagging local bourse and lure more firms to list here.

The suggestions reportedly include requiring stock market participation from the private capital industry, as well as allowing money from pension funds to be invested in locally listed companies, noted the Financial Times (FT).

The proposals from the Singapore Venture and Private Capital Association (SVCA) are being considered by the Monetary Authority of SIngapore (MAS), a spokesman said.

The proposals were also sent to the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Trade Ministry and the Economic Development Board, reported the FT.

All three declined to comment.

The SVCA proposal comes as more local tech companies are opting to list overseas, where they see better valuations and liquidity.

These include homegrown firms that have raised funds from local investors.

Singapore cancer diagnostics firm Mirxes refiled its draft prospectus on May 7 for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, where it is aiming to raise around US$100 million (S$135.28 million). It first filed to list in July 2023.

Mirxes, which is backed by the likes of A*Star and Singapore’s state-linked EDB Investments, was last valued at around US$600 million, which would make its IPO among the largest for a Singapore biotech firm.

Last month, Singapore-based used-car marketplace Carro said it is preparing for a Nasdaq listing in New York to raise about US$100 million. The firm counts GIC and Temasek as investors and is reportedly valued at more than US$1.5 billion.

Other Singapore firms such as ride-hailing and carpooling company Ryde and telehealth service provider Mobile-Health Network Solutions have also listed in the US this year.

In contrast, only one company has listed on the SGX in 2024 – cancer-treatment provider Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings, which raised around $21.7 million in net proceeds.

Mr Vasu Menon, OCBC’s managing director of investment strategy, noted that requiring private capital to put money into the local stock market may not solve the SGX’s problem, “unless it also works concurrently at expanding the universe of attractive companies on the Singapore bourse for such capital to invest in”.

“Otherwise, there is risk that such private capital may go elsewhere if we force their hands. Instead of mandating them, perhaps incentivising them to consider investing on the SGX could be a better option.”

Mr Menon added that while allowing pension and sovereign money, such as funds from the Central Provident Fund (CPF), to invest in the stock market could be good for the local bourse, the bulk of this would likely be channelled into blue-chip stocks that have greater trading liquidity.

“So, the broader market, especially the small-caps stocks, may not see direct benefits. Nevertheless, if large pension and sovereign funds decide to buy into Singapore equities, it could give the local bourse and investor confidence here a boost.”

But Mr Robson Lee, a partner for Kennedys Legal Solutions, said further enabling CPF funds to be invested in Singapore stocks would not be a reliable nor sustainable solution to revitalise the local share market.

“The CPF is fundamentally a savings plan to help Singaporeans to buy their homes, provide for their medical needs, fund their children’s tertiary education and build up their nest-eggs for retirement,” he said.

Citing the collapse of water treatment company Hyflux in 2021, Mr Lee warned that “it would be a market and political disaster in Singapore if there are more such corporate failures affecting hundreds or thousands of CPF investors”.

Still, he noted that the authorities are anxious to correct the market perception that a well-rounded global financial centre like Singapore has a lacklustre stock market.

“It is paramount that the authorities fix the fundamentals that have caused and continue to perpetuate the perception that the Singapore market has poor trading liquidity and low valuations.”