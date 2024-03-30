5 Singapore Depository Receipts linked to Thai blue chips to trade on SGX from April 1

SINGAPORE – Five Singapore depository receipts (SDRs) linked to Thailand’s blue chip companies will be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on April 1, expanding the Thailand-Singapore Depository Receipts (DR) Linkage to eight SDRs.

These will allow retail investors here to buy and sell shares of these companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) in the same way they would with Singapore shares on the SGX.

The five SDRs are:

Advanced Info Service (AIS), Thailand’s largest telco conglomerate, in which Singtel has a 23 per cent stake;

Delta Electronics, a beneficiary of the trend towards electric vehicles and data centres;

Gulf Energy, one of the largest energy producers in Thailand with both conventional and renewable energy businesses;

Kasikorn Bank, a leader in loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and a leading player in the high net worth space; and

Siam Cement (SCG), the largest conglomerate in South-east Asia with businesses in industrial materials such as cement, building materials, chemicals and packaging.

Ms Serene Cai, head of securities trading at SGX Group, said the Thai companies were chosen because they are the market leaders in their industries.

They are also in a good position to capitalise on the digitalisation trend, she added.

The three current SDRs were listed on the SGX in May 2023. They are Airports of Thailand (AOT), Thailand’s largest airport operator; CP All, which operates Thailand’s largest convenience-store chain under the 7-Eleven brand; and PTT Exploration and Production, the largest listed petroleum exploration and production company in South-east Asia.

Together, the eight SDRs make up more than 40 per cent of the benchmark SET50 Index, which tracks the price movements of the top 50 stocks in the Thai markets.

Phillip Securities, the issuer of both batches of the SDRs, said Singapore investors now have the opportunity to invest in Thailand’s growth story directly.

The World Bank expects the Thai economy to grow by 3.2 per cent in 2024, as tourism and private consumption pick up, rebounding from 1.9 per cent growth in 2023.

Mr Gerald Wong, chief executive of investment advisory platform Beansprout, said the Thai SDRs widen his investment options into companies that are not well represented or found in the Singapore market.

For instance, investors who look only at the Singapore market may not be able to find a large-cap oil exploration and production company such as PTT Exploration and Production to invest in, he added.

There may be different major oil services companies that are exposed to the oil and gas industry, such as Kim Heng Offshore and Marine or Rex International, but no large exploration and production firms are currently listed in Singapore. “That is where some of these SDRs might present options for investors,” Mr Wong said.

AIS chief executive Somchai Lertsutiwong said the upcoming listing of his company’s SDRs on the SGX offers new opportunities for investors in Singapore and gives them “convenient access to AIS’ growth journey”.

He said the telco is transforming from a traditional communications services provider into a cognitive technology company.