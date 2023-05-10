Sembcorp says no definitive deal to sell waste management unit; stock hits 8-year high

Sembcorp Industries' statement comes in response to a Reuters article about the potential sale of SembWaste. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

Michelle Zhu

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

SINGAPORE - Shares of Sembcorp Industries hit an eight-year high on Wednesday, after the group said there is no definitive deal to sell its waste management unit.

The company’s shares reached a high of $4.73 as at 9.18 am on Wednesday, up 3.1 per cent or $0.14. The last time the counter closed near this level was Apr 22, 2015.

By 2.28 pm, shares of Sembcorp were trading 0.9 per cent or $0.04 higher at $4.63, with 3.6 million shares changing hands.

No married deals took place in early trade, according to ShareInvestor data.

In a bourse filing on Wednesday, the group said it has not entered into a definitive transaction for any potential sale with a party, adding that there is no certainty that any such a transaction will materialise.

Sembcorp added that it “regularly reviews its portfolio from time to time to ensure strategic fit and maximise shareholder value”, and will make an appropriate announcement in the event of any material development.

The announcement was in response to a Reuters article which named KKR, Macquarie Asset Management and I Squared Capital as potential bidders for Sembcorp’s waste and recycling management unit SembWaste.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Reuters on Tuesday reported that HSBC was hired to run the sale of the unit, with the first round of non-binding bids expected by early June.

“Shareholders of Sembcorp are advised to exercise caution in their review of any media reports relating to portfolio actions being taken by Sembcorp ahead of any definitive announcements being made by Sembcorp in relation to the same,” said the group in its response. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
KKR, Macquarie eyeing Sembcorp’s waste management unit SembWaste: Sources
Sembcorp Industries weighs sale of waste management unit for as much as $927m: Sources

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top