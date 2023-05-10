KKR, Macquarie eyeing Sembcorp’s waste management unit SembWaste: Sources

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE - United States private equity group KKR & Co and Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management are among potential bidders for the waste and recycling management arm of Sembcorp Industries in a deal that could value the unit at around US$500 million (S$664 million), said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Sembcorp, which is 49.3 per cent owned by Singapore’s state investor Temasek, has hired HSBC to run the sale of SembWaste, according to the sources. HSBC declined to comment.

The first round of non-binding bids are due by early June, said one of the sources, declining to be named as the matter is private.

In 2022, SembWaste’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was $50 million, one of the sources added.

Potential bidders also include global infrastructure investment manager I Squared Capital, the sources added.

KKR and Macquarie Asset declined to comment. Sembcorp and I Squared Capital did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The sale comes at a time when many cities in South-east Asia need more investment in the waste management sector, due to their rapid growth in population and a shift towards both greener and cleaner energy and environment.

In 2022, Singapore’s asset manager Keppel consortium bought an 80 per cent stake in environmental services company 800 Super Holdings for $304 million.

SembWaste is one of three public waste collectors appointed by Singapore’s National Environment Agency to provide waste and recyclable collection services to residential, schools and trade premises in the city-state, according to its website.

Besides SembWaste, Singapore-listed Sembcorp is also involved in renewable energy businesses and has a balanced energy portfolio of 17.2GW, with 10.3GW of gross renewable energy capacity comprising solar, wind and energy storage globally, according to its website.

Shares of Sembcorp have surged 36.5 per cent year to date, beating the local benchmark stock index’s 0.2 per cent rise. It commands a market value of US$6.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data. REUTERS