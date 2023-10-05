S’pore retail sales gain steam in August, rising better-than-expected 4%

SINGAPORE – Retail sales in Singapore picked up pace in August, rising for the seventh consecutive month on the back of higher alcohol sales.

August’s takings at the till increased 4 per cent year on year, sharper than the revised 1.3 per cent growth in July and higher than the 0.9 per cent median forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 3.7 per cent year on year, extending the 0.6 per cent growth recorded in July, according to figures released by the Singapore Department of Statistics on Thursday.

There was an increase in sales across most categories, with food and alcohol posting the strongest growth of 24.1 per cent owing to higher sales of alcoholic products, including those sold in duty free shops.

Meanwhile, sales at minimarts and convenience stores climbed 8.8 per cent, while takings of computer and telecommunications equipment rose 7.9 per cent.

However, department stores saw a 5.2 per cent drop in sales, while takings at petrol service stations fell 2.7 per cent. There was also a 0.8 per cent dip for furniture and household equipment.

The estimated total retail sales value in August was $4 billion. Of this, online retail sales made up 12.2 per cent, similar to July.

August’s overall takings increased 1.7 per cent, compared with the previous month and seasonally adjusted, thanks to petrol service stations and computer and telecommunications equipment.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 1.9 per cent from the previous month.

Sales also gained steam in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, rising 8.6 per cent year on year in August, compared with 6.6 per cent in July.

Food caterers saw their takings swell by 29.8 per cent, while sales at restaurants, fast food outlets, cafes, food courts and other eating places grew between 5.3 per cent and 7.8 per cent.