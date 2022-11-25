Black Friday deals draw shoppers looking to save money amid inflation, looming GST hike

SINGAPORE - Shoppers were out in force on Black Friday to snatch up deals at department stores to better stretch their dollar amid inflation and the impending hike in goods and services tax (GST) in 2023.

Leaving the Metro Paragon outlet with two bags of bedsheets and towels was retiree Annie Lim, 70, who said: ”Things are not cheap now, so I want to save where I can. It cost me $25 for a set of five towels. The quality is pretty good, and I’ll be giving them away to my siblings for Christmas.”

Madam Lim, who used to work in the service industry, added: “I’m buying the bedsheets for myself. I have a bed in my daughter’s home, so these new ones will be going there.”

The Straits Times visited the Metro outlet at the Paragon, Courts Nojima at The Heeren and Tangs at Tang Plaza on Friday.

Black Friday is the day after the US holiday of Thanksgiving, which is typically celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. It is regarded as the first day of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers make many special offers.

Lured by vouchers, gifts and cash rebates of up to $2,500, around 100 shoppers were seen lined up outside Courts flagship store before doors opened at 11am on Friday.