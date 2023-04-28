Retrenchment numbers in Singapore up in Q1 of 2023, but overall unemployment numbers fall

SINGAPORE – While total employment in Singapore has surpassed its pre-Covid-19-pandemic level by 3.9 per cent according to advanced estimates, retrenchment numbers are expected to hit about 4,000 in the first quarter of 2023, up from 2,990 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In its advanced release of the labour market statistics for the first quarter of the year, where it gives projected labour numbers, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday that despite the uptick in retrenchments, unemployment rates stayed low in March.

The unemployment rate improved the first quarter compared with the last. The rate for residents, comprising Singapore citizens and permanent residents, declined to 2.5 per cent in March from 2.8 per cent in December 2022. The rate for Singaporeans dropped from 2.9 per cent to 2.7 per cent in the same time frame.

From January to March 2023, the number of unemployed residents fell from 67,100 to 61,500, of whom 54,900 are citizens.

Overall unemployment also fell, landing at 1.8 per cent of the total workforce in March, compared with a total unemployment of 2 per cent in December.

The ministry said that hiring sentiment remains buoyant as the majority of polled firms had indicated their intention to increase headcount in the next three months.

According to the report, firms also intend to raise the wages of their employees, albeit cautiously, considering the current global economic slowdown.

In March, 38.2 per cent of firms indicated that they planned to raise wages, up from 25.3 per cent in December.

Similar to previous quarters, non-resident employment contributed to most of the total employment increase, and was concentrated in construction, an industry that relies more on non-resident workers.

As for resident employment growth, gains were largest in community, social and personal services and financial services, while a decline or more muted growth was seen in other outward-oriented or trade-related sectors such as wholesale trade, information and communications, as well as manufacturing.

This was attributed to softening global demand conditions.

Labour MP Patrick Tay said in a post on social media: “While unemployment rates will continue to stay low and employment sentiments relatively positive, uncertainties in the global economy due to tighter financial controls, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions could lead to a softened labour market.

“I expect us to continue to see pressures in the manufacturing sector, particularly in electronics in the second quarter of 2023 and likely consequent effects on related/adjacent sectors up and downstream. Keeping fingers crossed and hopeful that the manufacturing sector will see some positive uptick in the latter half of the year.”