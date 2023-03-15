Retrenchments in S’pore doubled in Q4 of last year but total employment returned to pre-pandemic level

SINGAPORE – Despite total employment returning to pre-pandemic levels, the number of retrenchments in the fourth quarter between October and December 2022 doubled from the third quarter.

In its Q4 labour market report, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said 2,990 jobs were cut in the quarter, up from 1,300 in Q3, with most of the axings driven by business restructuring.

The ministry said the 6,440 total retrenchments in 2022 remained low compared to the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019, when more than 10,000 jobs were cut each year.

This comes amid an increase in jobs slashed in the second half of 2022, driven by the technology sector, which had to prune costs amid a volatile global environment and after over-expanding during Covid-19, and electronics manufacturing, among others.

However, the percentage of retrenched residents, comprising Singaporeans and permanent residents, who found employment rose to 73.1 per cent in Q4, the highest since Q2 2015.

The report also found that Singapore saw total employment rise by 227,800 in 2022.

This is the highest level of growth seen since comparable annual data was recorded in 1991, surpassing the previous record-high in 2007 when total employment grew by 223,500.

Total employment is now 2.9 per cent above the pre-pandemic 2019 level, said MOM.

Its report also showed that resident employment continued to expand, increasing by 26,300 in 2022. The rise is higher than that seen in 2019, and was mostly in sectors such as financial services, as well as information and communications.

Non-resident employment contributed to the bulk of the growth in total employment at 201,600, although it has yet to reach its 2019 level.

MOM said this was “primarily due to the hiring of work permit holders in sectors such as construction and manufacturing, as employers filled positions following the significant relaxation of border controls in April 2022”.

The unemployment rate in 2022 improved from 2021, with the rate for residents declining to 2.9 per cent from 3.5 per cent. The corresponding figure for Singaporeans also dropped – from 3.7 per cent to 3 per cent.