SINGAPORE - The Singaporean founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform Torque has denied accusations that he failed to perform his duty as a director in a lawsuit filed by the company’s liquidators.

The suit, filed in May, alleged that Mr Bernard Ong Hock Fong’s failure as the sole director and chief executive of Torque Group Holdings had caused substantial losses of investors’ funds and eventually the collapse of the online cryptocurrency trading platform in 2021.