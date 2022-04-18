China home sales slump most since July as Covid-19 hurts recovery

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's new home sales fell the most since July as the country's latest Covid-19 outbreak took hold, threatening to prolong the property slump.

Sales by value dropped 29 per cent in March from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on year-to-date figures released on Monday (April 18) by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The decline is another blow to the embattled property sector, which has been hit by a cash crunch among developers that has disrupted construction, shattered home buyer confidence and led to a wave of debt defaults. The March figures do not show the full impact of lockdowns in Shanghai and some parts of the southern metropolis of Guangzhou that have kept potential buyers away.

The Covid-19 outbreak started to hit the residential market in the second half of the month, hindering a recovery after more policy support measures were rolled out, analysts at Beike Research Institute wrote in a report last week. About 20 cities have seen a substantial impact on new home sales since then, they said.

More than 60 municipal authorities loosened regulations on home buying in the first quarter, including four provincial capitals that abandoned restrictions on ownership and resales.

Yet, such efforts will do little to spur home sales, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung.

"Weak home buyer confidence remains a key hurdle," Ms Hung wrote in a note on Monday. "Covid-19's spread adds additional near-term threats."

Home sales have been declining since July. China's government made a pledge to prevent a "disorderly collapse" in the property sector in mid-March, though that has yet to bolster the physical market, even as it fuelled a rally in stocks and bonds.