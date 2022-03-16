China new home price growth stalls in February as demand stays weak

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's new home prices stalled in February after eking out a small gain a month earlier, official data on Wednesday (March 16) showed, pointing to still fragile demand despite a gradual easing in property curbs by authorities to boost buying sentiment.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities were unchanged month on month, compared with a 0.1 per cent gain in January, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

From a year earlier, new home prices rose 2.0 per cent, the slowest pace since December 2015, and also easing from the 2.3 per cent growth in January.

China's property market slowed down sharply last year as Beijing's deleveraging campaign triggered a liquidity crisis in some major property developers, leading to bond defaults, a plunge in share prices and projects being shelved or left unfinished.

Authorities mainly in small cities have rolled out a slew of easing steps including smaller down-payments, cuts in mortgage rates and relaxations in purchase of second homes.

The looser regulations have yet to drive a nationwide rebound.

Monthly new home prices rose 0.5 per cent in tier-one cities including Beijing and Shanghai, narrowing from the 0.6 per cent growth in January.

In tier-two cities, which include some provincial capitals, new home prices were flat on month after January's 0.1 per cent gain, while in tier-three and tier-four cities, prices fell 0.3 per cent, widening from the 0.2 per cent decrease in January.

"A slight cooling in prices compared to January shows that there is resistance to a bounce," said Yan Yuejin, research director of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development.

"We should be wary of a rapid cooling in tier-three and four cities."

At the annual meeting of parliament earlier this month, Premier Li Keqiang said China will better meet homebuyers' legitimate needs, and will implement city-specific policies.

The number of cities reporting price gains decreased to 27 from 28 in January.