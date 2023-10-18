Nvidia warns of product snags from new US rules on chip exports to China

WASHINGTON - Nvidia suffered its worst share price fall in more than two months after the Biden administration stepped up efforts to keep advanced chips out of China, a campaign that includes restricting the company’s sale of processors designed specifically for the Chinese market.

Nvidia warned that the new rules, announced on Tuesday, could hinder product development and cause other difficulties, though the changes aren’t likely to take a financial toll in the short term.

The company noted that the rules impose additional licensing requirements not just on exports to China, but countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. It said it had no assurance that the US government will grant exceptions or licenses or “will act on the request in a timely manner.”

Nvidia may also have to “transition certain operations out of one or more of the identified countries,” it said in a filing on Tuesday.

The latest regulations limit exports to two Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) chip firms that are seen as rivals to US-based Nvidia. The rules - aimed at preventing China from accessing cutting-edge technology with military uses - cast a cloud over Nvidia shares and other US chip stocks.

Nvidia fell 4.7 per cent to US$439.38 in New York, marking the biggest single-day drop since Aug 9. The stock had more than tripled this year before the pullback, fueled by the AI boom. The company makes the most popular artificial intelligence accelerators, processors that help sophisticated algorithms handle massive amounts of data.

The tighter controls will target Nvidia’s A800 and H800 chips, a senior US official said, which the American firm created for export to China - the world’s largest market for chips - after the Biden administration introduced its initial restrictions last October.

Nvidia said that the restrictions “may impact the company’s ability to complete development of products in a timely manner, support existing customers of covered products, or supply customers of covered products outside the impacted regions.”

As part of the new rules, the Biden administration added two Chinese AI chip start-ups - Shanghai Biren Intelligent Technology and Moore Threads Intelligent Technology Beijing - and their subsidiaries to a trade restriction list. It mandates that companies obtain a US government license before shipping to those firms.