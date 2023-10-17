Biden to cut China off from more Nvidia chips, expand curbs to more countries

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration said on Tuesday it plans to halt shipments to China of more advanced artificial intelligence chips designed by Nvidia and others, part of a suite of measures aimed at stopping Beijing from getting cutting-edge US technologies to strengthen its military.

The rules, described by senior administration officials in a press briefing on Monday evening, restrict a broader swathe of advanced chips and chipmaking tools to a greater number of countries including Iran and Russia, and blacklist Chinese chip designers Moore Thread and Biren.

The new measures aim to hamper China’s military development by closing loopholes in regulations released in October 2022 and will probably be updated “at least annually”, according to Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The goal is to limit China’s access to “advanced semiconductors that could fuel breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and sophisticated computers that are critical to (Chinese) military applications”, she said, stressing the administration was not seeking to hurt Beijing economically.

The United States and China are locked in a years-long technology war, but the sweeping curbs released in October 2022 further escalated tensions between the superpowers.

China-only chips hit

In a statement following publication of the rules, Top AI chip designer Nvidia said it complies with regulations and does not expect “a near-term meaningful impact on our financial results”.

Top AI chip designer Nvidia has made chips such as the A800 and H800 that walked right up the line of the previous rules to continue selling to China, and AMD, also impacted by the rules, has said it plans a similar strategy.

Nvidia’s business has soared since the imposition of last year’s rules because its China-only chips are still better than alternatives. The Silicon Valley firm is currently selling almost every chip it can procure as worldwide demand outstrips supply, but would be hurt in the long term as Chinese chip firms seek to fill any voids left by US companies.

Nvidia’s A800 and H800 chips will be hit by the new regulations, due to a change in chip parameters aimed at capturing a greater number of chips.

But the rules will exempt most consumer chips used in laptops, smartphones and gaming, though some will be subject to licensing and notification requirements by US officials.

The previous rules imposed a two-pronged test that measured both a chip’s computing performance and its ability to communicate with other chips, an important measure in AI supercomputers where thousands of chips are strung together to chew through huge amounts of data.

Nvidia and Intel created special chips for the Chinese market that retained the powerful computing capabilities but limited communications speeds to stay inside the previous rules.

The rules released on Tuesday eliminate the communication speed limits and focus on computing performance, which will have the effect of halting sales of Nvidia’s A800 and H800 chips for the China market, according to a senior administration official.