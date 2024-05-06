No deal to sell Dulwich College in Singapore and Seoul to Blackstone, says education group

SINGAPORE - The education group that owns and runs Dulwich College International has dismissed talks it is close to sealing a deal to sell its schools in Singapore and Seoul to American investment firm Blackstone.

Education in Motion (EiM) told The Straits Times that no agreement was entered into, and that there are “no ongoing negotiations” to sell any schools.

The comments came after media reports last week said Blackstone is nearing a deal to buy some of Dulwich College International’s Asian assets for about US$600 million (S$816 million).

Dulwich College in Singapore has close to 3,000 students while the school in Seoul has an enrolment of about 650, with students ranging in age from two to 18, the media reports had said.

EiM told ST: “We can confirm that no agreements have been entered into, no agreements have been signed, and there are no ongoing negotiations or intentions to sell any schools.”

It said the articles “ended up running far ahead of the facts”, adding that there was no deal with the buyout firm.

Mr Fraser White, founder, chairman and chief executive of EiM, said in a statement: “EiM is currently in the process of bringing in a new strategic financial partner. The process of securing new strategic partners is a familiar one for EiM, which has successfully navigated it a number of times already.”

EiM told ST that investors had committed funds to the firm for a fixed period of time, which is coming to an end.

This is what is driving the group’s current refinancing process, the company said.

When asked, Blackstone declined to comment.

EiM, which was founded in 2003 by Mr White and Ms Karen Yung, has a portfolio that includes Dulwich College International, Dulwich International High School, Sherfield School, Dehong and Wo Hui Mandarin.

The group caters to more than 11,000 students.

Dulwich was founded in Britain more than 400 years ago. It set up its first international school in Shanghai in 2003 before branching out to Seoul in 2010 and Singapore in 2014.

There have been earlier reports on the sale of EiM assets.

In November 2023, Reuters said some shareholders of Dulwich College International are in talks for a sale of the school’s China-heavy Asia operations.

Back then, EiM said it was “in the process of bringing in a new strategic financial partner”, and that the process would allow partners to exit their investments in the group.