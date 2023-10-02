New digital service streamlines process for charities to submit records of tax-deductible donations

SINGAPORE – A new service from the taxman is making life much easier for charity executive Lai Zhiyang and others in the sector.

Mr Lai had to take time out from the duties of running his organisation’s operations to file records with the tax authority when donations arrived.

He got some relief from that cumbersome, time-consuming process in May, when the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) released the Donation Submission API (Don-API) service.

This enables Institutions of a Public Character (IPCs) – a status accorded to charities authorised to issue tax deduction receipts for qualifying donations – to submit records to the authority via certain online platforms.

Mr Lai, 32, the manager of the Bukit Timah Seu Teck Sean Tong Institution, said: “The new service is a great help for smaller charities, where resources are considered stretched at times.”

His organisation offers free traditional Chinese medicine treatment to the public, and has a team of around 20 staff, including just two administrative employees, Mr Lai being one.

“Another big difference between this software and the previous system is the ability to have a customised thank-you letter or receipt... That adds quite a bit of value to our donors and the organisation,” Mr Lai told The Straits Times.

He added that using the Don-API service on the free iShine Cloud is much cheaper than using other applications.

It also allows multiple users to view donation records simultaneously, he said. “Now, we don’t need to dedicate a certain amount of time just to do these tasks.”

Donors get tax deductions of 2½ times the qualifying donation amount for donations made to IPCs. These charities must submit records of tax-deductible donations made in the preceding year by Jan 31 annually.

Around 70 per cent of the more than 700 IPCs in Singapore have adopted donation management software that supports the Don-API service, which allows the software to connect directly with Iras systems.

The service has cut the time taken for IPCs to submit donation records to just under five minutes, compared with more than half an hour previously, said Iras.

It was progressively rolled out to IPCs from April, and will be the only way for them to submit donation records from Jan 1, 2024.

This means that all donation records for 2023 must be submitted to the authority through the digital service.