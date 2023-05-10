More HR training, tools launched as talent management becomes key to doing business

SINGAPORE - Three online playbooks will be made available to boost human resources (HR) management for technology, retail and construction workers in the next year.

These digital guides will focus on skills-based hiring for tech roles, as well as aspects of HR in the retail and construction sectors.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad made the announcement at the HR Tech Festival Asia held at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

Companies with strong HR capabilities are 5.5 times more likely to be significantly more profitable than peers, and six times more likely to be more innovative, Mr Zaqy said, citing a recent study by research firm Josh Bersin and tech company IBM.

Seven HR playbooks - for sectors such food services, financial services and manufacturing - that address common or industry HR issues have been introduced by the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP) since 2021.

Support for Singapore’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will also be scaled up with more Transformation for Growth workshops run by IHRP, said Mr Zaqy. SMEs account for about 70 per cent of local employment.

These workshops will provide SMEs, through the Human Capital Diagnostic Tool, an assessment of their strengths and opportunities. The diagnostic tool will be available in Mandarin later this year, he said.

The workshops will also support SMEs in drawing up action plans based on the playbooks and the diagnostic tool.

Mr Zaqy also launched the five-year HR Industry Transformation Plan, a two-thrust approach to bolster HR professionals’ contribution to Singapore economy.

Based on recommendations put forth in 2020 by an advisory panel of government, union, employers, human resources and business members, the plan aims to shore up enterprise HR capabilities as well as sharpen HR workers’ skills and mindsets.

Getting HR professionals certified through training by IHRP is a key prong of the strategy, said Mr Zaqy.

“Certification recognises the individual’s knowledge and experience as a HR professional. It also provides the individual with access to extensive HR networks and resources, including latest industry practices and manpower requirements,” he said.

The tripartite group of union, employers and the government hopes to raise the number of IHRP-certified HR professionals from over 6,800 to 12,000 by 2025. The advisory panel has set its sights on 15,000 by 2027.

The number of HR practitioners in Singapore has risen to 40,000 in 2020 from 23,000 in 2010 after a decade of economic growth triggered rapid job disruptions and a war for talent.

Mr Zaqy said: “Employers should view their HR as strategic assets as key partners to the success of your business - not just in name, but as partners in your management meetings and boardrooms.”