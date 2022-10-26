NTUC, SNEF aiming for 12,000 certified HR professionals by 2025

SINGAPORE - The National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) are jointly aiming to double the nearly 6,000 certified human resource (HR) professionals, as the adoption of fair work practices gathers pace in Singapore.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay on Wednesday announced the push to have 12,000 certified HR professionals by 2025, saying the need for more certified HR professionals comes amid efforts to enshrine workplace fairness guidelines in law.

“Previously, HR may have looked more like a support function, but increasingly, as we look at what has happened in the last 2½ years with Covid-19 as an example, HR practitioners are the leaders... who are very critical to rolling out proper advisories, ensuring compliance and doing a lot of the day-to-day firefighting,” he said.

The bid to broaden the adoption of fair practices with improved HR work standards was one of nine recommendations that an NTUC-SNEF task force made to the Government in October 2021.

The task force, which Mr Tay chairs with SNEF executive director Sim Gim Guan, was formed in October 2020 to promote the employment and employability of professionals, managers and executives (PMEs).

To be certified by the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, HR professionals need to sit exams that will gauge their ability to design and execute HR policies on hiring, retaining and developing workers.

Mr Sim said the two partners are also looking into providing shorter courses for HR professionals who already hold overseas HR certifications, to orient them to local employment rules, as well as automating repetitive HR tasks.

Mr Tay on Wednesday also provided updates on the uptake of other recommendations by the task force to promote the employment and employability of PMEs.

He said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has responded to eight of the nine recommendations the task force made.

But it has not addressed the task force’s call for a national unemployment support scheme that pays PMEs who are involuntarily unemployed, particularly more mature PMEs who tend to take a longer time to get hired.

Mr Tay said the three guiding principles of such a scheme would have to be affordability, sustainability and putting in place “active labour market policies” that stipulate that workers on the scheme need to actively search for a job or attempt to upskill.

“The Government needs to play a big role in unemployment support... I don’t think we are able to do it alone.”

He added: “We’re not going to the welfare situation, (and) basically, this is interim support to tide them over.”