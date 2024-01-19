Malaysia’s economic growth misses estimate as China weighs

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s economy grew at a slower-than-estimated pace in the fourth quarter as exports to China fell, signaling that a firmer recovery is taking longer than expected.

Gross domestic product grew 3.4 per cent in the October-December period from a year ago, according to advance estimates released by Malaysia’s Department of Statistics on Jan 19. That’s lower than the 4.1 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

A slowdown in construction and stagnant manufacturing activity weighed on the economy, which grew 3.8 per cent all of last year, below the central bank’s estimate of about 4 per cent expansion in 2023. The final figures will be released on Feb 16.

Malaysia is grappling with falling exports that have been dragged by China’s sputtering economy. Shipments of goods abroad fell 10 per cent from a year earlier in December, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said on Jan 19, with sales to China, its largest trading partner, shrinking 1.5 per cent.

“Weak external demand has been the main reason for slowing growth in 2023. The slowing Chinese economy certainly plays a role,” said Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid at Bank Muamalat Malaysia. “2024 is still on cautious mode”.

Malaysia’s ringgit pared earlier gains to trade little changed at 4.7178 against the US dollar following the disappointing data.

The construction sector saw moderating growth of 2.5 per cent, from 7.2 per cent in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector rose by just 0.1 per cent. BLOOMBERG